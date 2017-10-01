The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town may have been second best on the field but their fans were pure class off it during the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday afternoon.

Ahead of kick-off, the John Smith's Stadium atmosphere was electric and despite conceding three goals in the space of 23 first-half minutes, supporters never let up creating a cacophony of noise for the duration of the encounter.

A double from Harry Kane and another from Ben Davies effectively ended the game as a contest before the half-hour mark with Spurs adding a fourth late on through substitute Moussa Sissoko.

The majority of the 24,169 fans in the stadium were also magnanimous in defeat – applauding prolific goalscorer Kane off the field when substituted – even sparking Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to praise Town's support after the game.

And as ever Ben Hall from TerriersTV was one of those exceptional fans, on-hand to capture the entire match day experience from the back of the Chadwick Lawrence CowShed South Stand.

