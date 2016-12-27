The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town recorded their ninth home win of the season as they defeated Nottingham Forest in front of a record Boxing Day crowd.

The attendance of 22,100 was the highest in the club's 21 seasons at the John Smith's Stadium as David Wagner 's side claimed a 13th win in 23 SkyBet Championship games.

But they had to do it the hard way – coming from behind as a first-half Hildeberto Pereira strike gave Forest the lead before a Kasey Palmer deflected shot and an own goal from Michael Mancienne sealed all three points for the home side.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .