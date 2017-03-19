Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joe Lolley is looking to put the pain of Friday night's heavy defeat at Bristol City and concentrate on being ready for Huddersfield Town's promotion run-in.

It was a miserable night for David Wagner's side at Ashton Gate as the side were on the end of a 4-0 hammering to the SkyBet Championship strugglers.

Goals from Lee Tomlin, Tammy Abraham, Aden Flint and a late spot-kick from David Cotterill sealed a well-deserved win for the Robins.

Town were beset by a number of injuries ahead of the game as well as being forced to make three substitutions during the defeat with Elias Kachunga and Izzy Brown coming off with knocks and Jonathan Hogg needing on-field treatment for nearly 15 minutes due to a neck injury.

But the general consensus in the Town camp is that the display was still inexcusable – something Lolley agrees with.

“At the end of the day people get ill but we've got to adapt and we just weren't good enough,” admitted the winger.

“It's hard to see one of your team-mates (Jonathan Hogg) go down like that and what we've heard is it is not too serious and that is probably the one positive on the night.”

“But it's not an excuse for the way we performed afterwards - we need to make sure we have a break and come back and put it right”

Huddersfield Town's next game is at home to Burton Albion in just over a fortnight's time due to the forthcoming round of international fixtures seeing Championship action temporarily suspended.

And the 24-year-old is aiming to use the international break to regain some much needed fitness and sharpness after a long lay-off with a toe injury sustained at Aston Villa back in August.

“It was good to get some minutes on the pitch as it's been difficult with the other wingers performing so well all season,” said Lolley.

“And with the run of fixtures we haven't been able to train properly over the past 6-7 weeks which has made it hard for me to maintain sharpness”

“Obviously it's great to have the games but it does take an affect on someone like me who has been out for awhile.

“Training on a regular basis will held to get back to what I am good at and hopefully I can kick-on over the next few weeks to build up that important fitness and sharpness for the end of the season.”

And with Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion also dropping points on Saturday, the automatic slots are still not necessarily out of the question despite the heavy Bristol City defeat.

“There is still a lot of games to go – we're not deluded to know we need them to slip up but all we can do is keep doing what we can do,” he added.