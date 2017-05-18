Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wealdstone FC are offering Huddersfield Town fans the perfect pre-match tonic ahead of the side's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final clash with Reading FC.

The Conference South League side are based in Ruislip, around seven miles from Wembley at their home of the St Georges Stadium.

Ahead of Town's 2011/12 League One Play-Off triumph over Sheffield United, the club hosted a number of fans before the game with free parking, beer, food and a great pre-match atmosphere.

And Wealdstone are once again offering the same pre-match set-up for the Wembley showdown against the Royals on Monday, May 29 (kick-off 3pm).

Their clubhouse has an excellent and reasonably priced bar and catering facilities and can comfortably handle upwards of 500 supporters as well as an early licence to open from 10am.

Situated a five minute walk from Ruislip tube station which in turn is a 15 minute tube ride down to Wembley Park, this is a perfect option for any travelling Blue White fan.

The club's secure free-to-use car park allows both coach and mini buses as well as cars and, being just off the main road down to the Polish War Memorial junction on the A40/M40, affords a quick getaway back to the M25 and M1 at full-time.

Wealdstone is a family-friendly club with a number of adjacent football pitches for children to play on with the offer of a BBQ also a possibility depending on numbers and weather.

Any fans interested in visiting us please contact James on mob 07979 795414 between 10am -10pm or email jamesklarfeld@wealdstonefc.com.

Please note only pre-booked coaches mini-buses and cars will be admitted with a limit on the number of people able to be catered for.