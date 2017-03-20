Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a case of damage limitations for Huddersfield Town after their heavy 4-0 SkyBet Championship defeat away to Bristol City.

After David Wagner's side lost to the Robins on Friday evening, it was over to Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion to attempt to capitalise the following day.

However, league leaders Newcastle went three games without a win for the first time in the Championship this season as they were held to a goalless draw at Birmingham City.

Rafael Benitez's side were second best for long periods and have now scored only once in their last three matches.

Meanwhile, in Saturday's late kick-off, second-placed Brighton were unable to capitalise either - losing to fellow promotion candidates Leeds United at Elland Road.

Chris Wood's double secured a 2-0 home win against a Seagulls side who now lost three times in their last five league matches.

The results mean Town are still only six points behind Brighton with a game in hand with Newcastle a further point in front.

Town's place in the play-offs was also further consolidated as seven-placed Fulham missed the opportunity to close the game, losing 3-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The result leaves the Cottagers 10 points behind Town, having played a game more with eight left to go in the campaign.

The league now takes a temporary two-week cessation for the latest round of international fixtures with Huddersfield Town next in action at home to Burton Albion on April 1.