It was a case of damage limitations for Huddersfield Town after their heavy 4-0 SkyBet Championship defeat away to Bristol City.

After David Wagner's side lost to the Robins on Friday evening, it was over to Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion to attempt to capitalise the following day.

However, league leaders Newcastle went three games without a win for the first time in the Championship this season as they were held to a goalless draw at Birmingham City.

Rafael Benitez's side were second best for long periods and have now scored only once in their last three matches.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is dejected at the end of the SkyBet Championship clash with Birmingham City.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is dejected at the end of the SkyBet Championship clash with Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, in Saturday's late kick-off, second-placed Brighton were unable to capitalise either - losing to fellow promotion candidates Leeds United at Elland Road.

Chris Wood's double secured a 2-0 home win against a Seagulls side who now lost three times in their last five league matches.

The results mean Town are still only six points behind Brighton with a game in hand with Newcastle a further point in front.

Town's place in the play-offs was also further consolidated as seven-placed Fulham missed the opportunity to close the game, losing 3-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The result leaves the Cottagers 10 points behind Town, having played a game more with eight left to go in the campaign.

The league now takes a temporary two-week cessation for the latest round of international fixtures with Huddersfield Town next in action at home to Burton Albion on April 1.