Why we'll have to be much better to get anything out of Huddersfield Town: Brighton boss Chris Hughton

Huddersfield Town's head coach David Wagner is in buoyant mood for Brighton trip. Picture by John Rushworth

David Wagner has promised Brighton an uncomfortable ride when they meet tomorrow night.

Wagner is rightly delighted with Town’s record-breaking start to a season of five wins and a draw and is keen to add more points on the south coast.

He said: “I don’t know which team in this division can say they will start with 16 points after six games.

“But we have deserved every one of the 16 points and we said at the start of the season we would play every single game and give ourselves no limits.

“And at the moment we have great togetherness and a very good working attitude, especially in the defence.

“I think it isn’t comfortable for the opponents against us at the moment.”

Brighton boss Chris Hughton admitted his men were “beaten by the better side” after a goal in each half for Brentford sentenced the Seagulls to their first home defeat since New Year’s Day, 2-0.

Albion, who had gone a dozen Amex games undefeated and had not lost there since Wolves triumphed 1-0 on January 1, were undone by two clinical finishes by former Rochdale striker Scott Hogan.

Brighton have now not won any of their last three league games, having eased to victory in both their opening home matches against Nottingham Forest and Rotherham.

Former Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich chief Hughton offered no excuses and said: “We were beaten by the better side.

“Brentford kept the ball better and we didn’t impose ourselves on the game. There is no doubt that goals change games and it`s how you react afterwards.

“In this game it was important for the team who got the first goal and it made us a bit desperate in our game.

“Brentford were better on the ball but, from a defensive point of view, the first goal was very disappointing. The second goal was about individual quality from the lad Hogan.”

Hughton is pleased his men have a chance to bounce back quickly with the visit of Town, but admits they have to be better in order to give themselves an opportunity of a positive result.

He added: “Brentford have made a good start but the team who have made the best start is Huddersfield, and we’ll have to be better.”