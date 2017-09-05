Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham look set to be without attacking pair Andre Ayew and Manuel Lanzini when Huddersfield Town visit the London Stadium next weekend.

The dangerous Lanzini withdrew from the Argentina squad over the international break due to a knee injury, with all the noises out of West Ham this week suggesting he would not be in contention for the visit of the Terriers.

The creative midfielder made his first Premier League appearance of the season in the 3-0 loss to Newcastle ahead of the international break, but is set for another match on the sidelines on Monday.

And Ayew is also likely to miss the game through injury, having withdrawn from the Ghana squad due to a muscle strain.

The West Ham forward featured for the Black Stars against Congo on Friday, but was booed by his own fans for his performance.

Since then, he has declared himself injured to the Ghanaian medical staff.

West Ham will also be without the suspended Marko Arnautovic for the clash, with the Austrian having to sit out one more game to fulfill his three-game ban after being sent off for an elbow on Southampton defender Jack Stephens.

Football.London also claim attacking midfielder Edimilson Fernandes is also out for the clash after having a scan on a suspected sprained ankle - taking Slaven Bilic's squad to "breaking point".

On epiece of good news for the Hammers is that Andy Carroll may be available for selection , having battled back from a thigh injury.