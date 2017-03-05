Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle is a big supporter of introducing goalline technology to the Championship next season.

Whether Town are still playing at that level next term or have achieved promotion to the Premier League, Hoyle says the technology should be used.

“I’m glad to see the Championship clubs agree in principle to introduce goalline technology as of next season; something that will be discussed in more detail at the EFL annual meeting in June,” said Hoyle, in his matchday programme notes against Newcastle.

“That technology is already used in the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, the Champions League, the FIFA World Cup and the European Championship.

“I think the Sky Bet Championship is the next biggest league in the world, so it is right that it follows suit.”

Hoyle added in the club publication GUAH: “Being an official – either a referee or an assistant – is one of the hardest jobs in football, so it’s only right that clubs and leagues give them as much help as possible, without disrupting the flow of the game.

“We have seen how well this works in the Premier League this season, so it’s common sense to drip-feed it down.”