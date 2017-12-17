Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were plenty of talking points to consider for the Match of the Day pundits in Huddersfield Town's 4-1 win over Watford this afternoon.

Despite the emphatic scoreline, there was controversy over Elias Kachunga's sixth minute goal as well as the dismissals of both captains Troy Deeney and Jonathan Hogg.

Watford claimed both Kachunga and Collin Quaner were offside for Town's opener with Martin Keown agreeing with the Hornets protestations.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“It's offside twice - it's a melee, they (Watford) should have cleared the ball, they don't and it arrives at Kachunga's feet and you can see he's offside,” Martin Keown said on the BBC highlights programme.

“It's a joke decision and I'm wondering what the linesman was doing there – he should be picking that up.”

And on the red card decisions – Deeney's for a rash challenge on Quaner and Jonathan Hogg for two bookable offences, both Keown and Ian Wright felt they were harsh.

Analysing Deeney's dismissal, Ian Wright said: “I think it's the aggressive nature which is why he's been sent-off.

“I don't think he catches the player too much and he wins the ball – but he's lunged in there and he didn't have to go in so high.”

Keown added the Hornets skipper was 'unlucky' to be sent-off before attention turned to Hogg's own sending-off.

“He's not even looking, he's trying to pass the ball forward there,” Ian Wright said.

Former defender Keown agreed with his ex-Arsenal team-mate, adding: “I think referees need understanding of the player.

"He can't even see the player there and Hogg's played that blind and he gets sent off for two yellows.”