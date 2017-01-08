Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Watch out for ball number 25 when the FA Cup fourth-round draw is made on Monday evening (7.10, BBC Two).

That’s Huddersfield Town, who got through the third round for the first time in three years by beating Port Vale 4-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The next stage takes place on the weekend of January 28/29.

With both Town and Wolves progressing, a new date will have to be found for the pair’s Championship clash at Molineux, which would have been on Saturday 28.

Meanwhile Town’s fourth-round involvement means the home derby with Leeds United will now be on Sunday, February 5 (12.30).

The 32 fourth-round ties will be picked out by former England internationals Michael Owen and Martin Keown, both of whom lifted the FA Cup during their playing days.

The draw takes place at the BT Tower in London and precedes the Cambridge United versus Leeds tie.

Town will collect £67,500 from the FA Cup prize fund as a result of their win against Port Vale.

The full list of ball numbers is:

1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

2 Rochdale

3 Manchester United

4 Hull City

5 Sunderland or Burnley

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Millwall

8 Manchester City

9 Brighton and Hove Albion

10 Blackpool or Barnsley

11 Wigan Athletic or Nottingham Forest

12 Birmingham City or Newcastle United

13 Chelsea or Peterborough United

14 Middlesbrough or Sheffield Wednesday

15 Derby County

16 Leicester City

17 Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle

18 Wycombe Wanderers

19 Watford

20 Preston North End or Arsenal

21 Cardiff City or Fulham

22 Wolves

23 Cambridge United or Leeds United

24 Bristol City or Fleetwood Town

25 Huddersfield Town

26 Tottenham Hotspur or Aston Villa

27 Brentford

28 Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace

29 Norwich City or Southampton

30 Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon

31 Accrington Stanley

32 Oxford United