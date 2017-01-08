Watch out for ball number 25 when the FA Cup fourth-round draw is made on Monday evening (7.10, BBC Two).
That’s Huddersfield Town, who got through the third round for the first time in three years by beating Port Vale 4-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.
The next stage takes place on the weekend of January 28/29.
With both Town and Wolves progressing, a new date will have to be found for the pair’s Championship clash at Molineux, which would have been on Saturday 28.
Meanwhile Town’s fourth-round involvement means the home derby with Leeds United will now be on Sunday, February 5 (12.30).
The 32 fourth-round ties will be picked out by former England internationals Michael Owen and Martin Keown, both of whom lifted the FA Cup during their playing days.
The draw takes place at the BT Tower in London and precedes the Cambridge United versus Leeds tie.
Town will collect £67,500 from the FA Cup prize fund as a result of their win against Port Vale.
The full list of ball numbers is:
1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
2 Rochdale
3 Manchester United
4 Hull City
5 Sunderland or Burnley
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Millwall
8 Manchester City
9 Brighton and Hove Albion
10 Blackpool or Barnsley
11 Wigan Athletic or Nottingham Forest
12 Birmingham City or Newcastle United
13 Chelsea or Peterborough United
14 Middlesbrough or Sheffield Wednesday
15 Derby County
16 Leicester City
17 Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle
18 Wycombe Wanderers
19 Watford
20 Preston North End or Arsenal
21 Cardiff City or Fulham
22 Wolves
23 Cambridge United or Leeds United
24 Bristol City or Fleetwood Town
25 Huddersfield Town
26 Tottenham Hotspur or Aston Villa
27 Brentford
28 Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace
29 Norwich City or Southampton
30 Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon
31 Accrington Stanley
32 Oxford United