Who are Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's manager of the month rivals?

David Wagner has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for August.

And with midfielder Aaron Mooy among four candidates for the player of the month prize, it could be a memorable double for the club.

After four wins and a draw from five games took his side to the top of the table, German head coach Wagner’s inclusion comes as no surprise.

But what might raise a few eyebrows is the absence from the shortlist of Slavisa Jokanovic, boss of second-placed Fulham, who have won three and drawn the other two of their games.

WATCH: The Examiner's Blake Welton on the Championship Manager & Player of the Month Awards

Wagner, who takes his charges to Leeds United on Saturday, is up against Barnsley’s Paul Heckingbottom, Bristol City’s Lee Johnson and Burton Albion’s Nigel Clough.

The judging panel is made up of former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ English Football League expert Don Goodman, EFL marketing director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet football trading manager Paul Lowery.

Wagner will on Friday discover if he is the first Town boss to win a monthly award at second-tier level since Lou Macari in December 2000.

The last Town team chief to take a manager of the month award at any level was Lee Clark in League One October 2011.

The organisers said of Town: “A stunning start to the season for Wagner’s men.

“The German’s methods have drawn their rewards with a haul of 13 points from his side’s opening five games.

“Most impressive were a draw at Aston Villa four days after victory at Newcastle United.”

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves

On third-placed Barnsley, beaten 2-1 by Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, it was commented: “New division?

“No problem for the man whose managerial experience only began in February.

“Heckingbottom stayed true to his attacking beliefs as his side led all Championship forward lines, scoring 12 goals as they won three of their five games.”

The organisers said of sixth-placed Bristol City: “Made light of having to face all three relegated clubs in August.

“Always willing to change tactics to alter the course of a game, Johnson’s bravery helped his side gain nine points from five games, two of which were won from a goal behind.”

On Burton, it was noted: “With a small squad and limited budget, they were expected to struggle in their first-ever Championship season.

“But Clough guided them to two wins and a draw, including a famous 1-0 victory over neighbours Derby County.”

This time last year, the award went to Chris Hughton, whose Brighton and Hove Albion side host Town on Tuesday.