Izzy Brown's first-half strike was enough to seal all three points for Huddersfield Town and guarantee their place in the end-of-season SkyBet Championship Play-Offs.

The on-loan Chelsea forward, making his first start since suffering a knee injury against Bristol City last month, struck from 20 yards out to claim the victory against a largely insipid Wolves side.

Town's 25th win of the season, the 22nd with a single-goal margin moves David Wagner's men eight points clear of seventh-place Leeds United with just two games remaining.

Have a look below at the Huddersfield Examiner's key talking points from today's game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Key Moment

Dave Edward’s effort hitting the post for Wolves early in the second-half, had that gone in Town’s victory may not have been as routine.

Moan of the Match

David Wagner’s men rarely over-stretched themselves against a poor Wolves side but as normal couldn’t put the game to bed with a killer second goal.

Talking Point

How much more balanced and effective Huddersfield Town looked with Izzy Brown and Sean Scannell in the side - time to wrap them up in cotton wool until the Play-Offs?

Man of the Match

Izzy Brown - The game needed a spark and the on-loan Chelsea man provided it, a constant thorn in Wolves’ side.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Tim Robinson (West Sussex) - a solid performance, letting the game flow without any major incidents or drama

Atmosphere

A rather low-key showing but some good humoured banter between both sets of fans regarding Rajiv van La Parra.

Verdict

Town reach the Play-Offs in a largely uninspiring encounter that won’t live long in the memory - but who really cares?