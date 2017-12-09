Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Abdelhamid Sabiri is far from a forgotten man in the Huddersfield Town squad.

That message came loud and clear from head coach David Wagner, who signed the 21-year-old Moroccan midfielder on a three-year contract from FC Nurnberg in Germany.

Sabiri has appeared three times as a substitute and twice in the starting line-up this season, but he’s figured only once in the last nine matches – as a 61st-minute substitute in the 4-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth.

“I think everything that has happened with Hamid so far is something you can expect from a young player,” explained Wagner of the player’s ‘in-and-out’ campaign.

“He started very well and now he has had a little dip – this is the truth.

“It is up to us to help him come out of this dip as quickly as possible.”

Wagner added: “You often find this (situation) with young players, that they can show a lack of consistency in their form, and this is what we have to manage at the moment with him.”

Town have the option to extend Sabiri’s contract for a further year after summer 2020.

At the time of him signing, Wagner commented: “Hamid made a big impression in Germany with his performances for Nurnberg in the second-half of last season.

“The number of goals he has scored from his position is very impressive, which comes from good football intelligence.

““He is still learning the game and his space to develop is huge.

“If he works hard, like I expect him to do, he could be a high-quality player for this club.

“We will give him all the support he needs to help him become the best player he can be.”