Rekeil Pyke is hoping his loan switch to Wrexham AFC will be a springboard to first-team action at Huddersfield Town.

The youngster signed a one-month loan deal with the National League side on November 29 and went straight into the starting line-up for the Dragons clash at Lincoln City later that day.

The 19-year-old, set to stay at the Racecourse Ground until Boxing Day, joins fellow Town youngster Luke Coddington at the club – the goalkeeper's short-term loan deal expiring on December 10.

Speaking to the Examiner's sister paper the North Wales Daily Post, Pyke reflected on a whirlwind fortnight which has seen him thrown into first-team football for the first time in his burgeoning career.

“It (the move) has happened really quickly,” said Pyke. “I found out some time last week and I came up on the Saturday to watch the game (a 3-1 win over Forest Green Rovers) and signed.

“It is much tougher than the under-23s that I have been playing, a lot more physical and you need to be stronger.

“I am enjoying it, I hope to go back to Huddersfield a better player from playing in these sort of games and training with the lads.”

“Hopefully when I go back this makes me a better player and I can go back and make an impact there.”

And Pyke has nothing but praise for fellow Town team-mate Coddington, adding: “He (Coddington) just said they (Wrexham) want to win, and do well, and for me to do as much as I can to help the club out.