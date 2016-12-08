Rekeil Pyke is hoping his loan switch to Wrexham AFC will be a springboard to first-team action at Huddersfield Town.

The youngster signed a one-month loan deal with the National League side on November 29 and went straight into the starting line-up for the Dragons clash at Lincoln City later that day.

The 19-year-old, set to stay at the Racecourse Ground until Boxing Day, joins fellow Town youngster Luke Coddington at the club – the goalkeeper's short-term loan deal expiring on December 10.

Speaking to the Examiner's sister paper the North Wales Daily Post, Pyke reflected on a whirlwind fortnight which has seen him thrown into first-team football for the first time in his burgeoning career.

Rekeil Pyke in action for Wrexham AFC against Lincoln City's Luke Waterfall last week.
“It (the move) has happened really quickly,” said Pyke. “I found out some time last week and I came up on the Saturday to watch the game (a 3-1 win over Forest Green Rovers) and signed.

“It is much tougher than the under-23s that I have been playing, a lot more physical and you need to be stronger.

“I am enjoying it, I hope to go back to Huddersfield a better player from playing in these sort of games and training with the lads.”

“Hopefully when I go back this makes me a better player and I can go back and make an impact there.”

And Pyke has nothing but praise for fellow Town team-mate Coddington, adding: “He (Coddington) just said they (Wrexham) want to win, and do well, and for me to do as much as I can to help the club out.

