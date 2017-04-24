Palmer 'in Wagner's head' for next season

Form goes out of the window for play-offs

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has confirmed Kasey Palmer is still very much in his thoughts for next season after losing the player for the rest of the campaign last week.

The 20-year-old's season-long loan deal from Chelsea was ended prematurely after it was confirmed he had suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring problem.

The injury was sustained during Huddersfield Town's 2-1 SkyBet Championship win over Leeds United on February 5 with the news coming as a massive blow as the side chase Premier League promotion.

And although Wagner is currently focusing on his side's Play-Off push, he is not ruling out a return for Palmer next season once the midfielder has fully recovered.

Ahead of his side's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux tomorrow night (kick-off 7,45pm), David Wagner said: “He's a very big talent and is in my head for the next season.

“But first of all we have to focus on this season and then we can think about the details and plan for the next.

“Kasey has helped to get us where we are now and it is unfortunate he is not able to help us for the rest of the season.

“Where we are now, at this stage of the season, it's the most exciting time in 45 years of the club's history.

“It makes total sense to focus on the present and not the future."