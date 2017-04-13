Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County forward Johnny Russell could be a target for Huddersfield Town – if Steve McClaren is appointed Head of Football Operations at the John Smith's Stadium.

That's according to press reports from HITC, who claim former England boss McClaren would make a return to Pride Park for a number of players.

The 55-year-old was sacked for a second time by the Rams last month with The Sun claiming McClaren would be interested in replacing Stuart Webber in West Yorkshire should the opportunity present itself.

Meanwhile, Russell's future at Derby remains unclear after being heavily linked with a move away from the club in January.

McClaren was responsible for bringing the Scotland international to Derby from Dundee United back in 2013 with Russell also known to be a long-time admirer of Huddersfield Town's style of play under head coach David Wagner.

Speaking to the Examiner after the Rams narrow victory over Town in March last year, the 27-year-old said: “That was the first time I’ve seen Huddersfield under their new manager and I thought they were really impressive.”

“They look to play all over the pitch and they’re pleasing on the eye to watch.”

Although the club will not comment on press speculation, the Examiner has previously suggested links to Steve McClaren appear far-fetched and unfounded.