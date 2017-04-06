Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former England and Middlesbrough manager Steve McClaren is being touted as a surprise candidate to replace Stuart Webber as Huddersfield Town’s Head of Football Operations.

The Sun claim the former Manchester United coach wants to take up an ‘upstairs’ role after being sacked as Derby County manager for the second time in two years last month.

And the speculation increased when the 55-year-old was seen in attendance at Town’s impressive 3-0 SkyBet Championship win over Norwich City last night.

Although the club will not comment on press speculation, the question of McClaren’s possible appointment was put to head coach David Wagner ahead of his side’s weekend trip to Nottingham Forest.

“It is the first I have known of this,” the German boss said during his pre-match press conference.

“I think he wanted to see a good football match which is why he was in Huddersfield yesterday.”

But on the subject of appointing a new Head of Football Operations after Webber was confirmed as leaving the club to undertake the sporting director role at Norwich City earlier today, Wagner urged patience.

“We shouldn’t take the quickest option but the best one and if that takes longer then so be it,” said Wagner.

“We will take as much time as we need to make the right decision – it is a position too important to rush.

Despite Wagner previously stating he was disappointed 33-year-old Webber was prepared to leave the club through ‘another door’ rather than the front one, the German now understands why the decision was made.

“I spoke to Stewart last week when he made the decision and I can totally understand and accept it," Wagner said.

“It was a personal decision and I have no complaints about it.

“My only complaint was the timing of the announcement with us playing Norwich City so soon – that was the only thing I was worried about from my point of view.”