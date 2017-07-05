Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Jordy Hiwula has joined SkyBet League 1 side Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan deal.

The 22 year-old will link up with former Town player Kyle Dempsey with the club having the option to recall the player in the 2018 January transfer window.

Hiwula joined Huddersfield in July 2015 from Manchester City but has so far only recorded one appearance for the club – as a 65th minute substitute in the Capital One Cup game against Notts County in August 2015.

Since then he has had loan spells at Wigan Athletic and Walsall as well as Bradford City last season where he went on to score 12 goals from 49 appearances.

Hiwula is the second player to leave the John Smith's Stadium on a season-long loan deal today with Tareiq Holmes-Dennis moving to Portsmouth FC earlier this afternoon.