Huddersfield Town are set to make a move for out-of-favour Chelsea FC defender Baba Rahman, according to TalkSport.

Signed by the Premier League giants in 2015 from German Bundesliga side Augsburg, the Ghana international has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, making a handful of appearances for the club.

The left-back spent an injury-hit season-long loan at German outfit Schalke last term and is not expected to be part of Antonio Conte's plans this campaign.

Reports also suggest Everton, Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth are also interested in the player but have yet to make a move.

Meanwhile, Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has labelled Huddersfield Town's reported bid for defender Andy Yiadom as 'disrespectful'.

Reports emerged last week Huddersfield Town had offered £750,000 for the right-back with the Tykes understood to value the player at around the £2m mark.