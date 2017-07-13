The video will start in 8 Cancel

Attacking midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic is being monitored by Huddersfield Town and Southampton , according to ClubCall via German sources .

The Werder Bremen player's agent has reportedly travelled to the club's Austrian training camp in Zell am Ziller to sort out the 30-year-old's future.

Junuzovic has already rejected a switch to Turkish side Trabzonspor as he eyes a move to the Premier League .

Under contract until 2018, Werder may allow him to run down his deal next season before becoming a free agent next summer.

Elsewhere, Town target Andy Yiadom has reportedly rejected a contract extension at Barnsley to force a move to West Yorkshire.

According to GhanaSoccerNet , the 25-year-old defender is pushing for a move to the Premier League with Swansea City also interested.