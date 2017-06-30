Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has moved quickly to fill the void left by last season's goalkeeping loanee Danny Ward by securing the services of Danish stopper Jonas Lössl.

Less than a few hours after confirming the Liverpool FC goalkeeper would not be returning to the John Smith's Stadium for a second stint between the sticks, the German boss has captured Lössl on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old joins the newly-promoted Premier League outfit from Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05 where he made 27 appearances for the club last term, making five clean sheets.

Having only joined Mainz last summer from Guingamp in France's Ligue 1, Lössl quickly established himself as the number one when previous incumbent Loris Karius joined Liverpool.

However, with the arrival of Rene Adler from Hamburg this summer, Lössl's place has now come under threat and he joins Town with an option of a permanent deal at the end of the 2017/18 season.

On the transfer, Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner said: “As everyone knows, we were very successful with our loans last season and now we have had the chance to bring another high-quality player to the club.



“He was part of a club in Mainz that had a difficult season in 2016/17 and that is why we have this rare chance to take a player of his quality on loan. I trust and believe in his talent and potential.



“Jonas has all the skills that you want from a modern goalkeeper; he is a good shot-stopper, he is a real presence and he is good with the ball at his feet too.



“I also know he is also a good character; a real family man, who speaks fluent English. He will fit in perfectly with our squad.”