Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Derby County winger Tom Ince.

The midfielder impressed in what turned out to be a disappointing season for the Rams, with Ince netting 15 and leading the scoring for the Rams.

The forward would definitely provide an attacking threat for Town, but would he fit in to David Wagner's system?

Here we take a look at what Ince would offer Huddersfield Town.

Details

Who? Thomas Christopher Ince

Age: 25

Previous clubs: Liverpool, Notts County (loan), Blackpool, Crystal Palace (loan), Hull City, Nottingham Forest (loan)

Current club: Derby County

Nationality: English

International caps: 0 (18 at Under 21 level)

Value (according to Transfermarkt ): £5.95m

Strengths and weaknesses

Ince is a positive winger with a sharp eye for goal.

In his two-and-a-half seasons at Derby he has netted 38 goals and was the Rams' top scorer last season with 15 in all competitions.

And the winger also led Derby's assist charts, recording six in the 2016/17 season.

The midfielder is a match-winner on his day, but has only proven so at Championship level.

Ince has played 15 matches in the Premier League - scoring one goal - but didn't make the grade at Hull when the Tigers were in the top flight in the 2014/15 season, with the forward being loaned out to Nottingham Forest and Derby before signing for the Rams permanently in the summer.

One doubt Town fans may have over the former Liverpool man is his work ethic - would he be able to do the ground work Wagner demands from all of his players?

To assess his suitability for Town, we can look at his statistics compared to those of current Town winger Elias Kachunga - someone who embodies the head coach's philosophy.

Last season Kachunga's tireless efforts on the right earned him praise from the Town faithful and the figures suggest Ince could do the same.

Kachunga made 1.1 tackles per game last season, with Ince racking up 1.6, while the pair recorded 0.4 and 0.3 interceptions per game respectively.

The Derby man attempted 113 tackles to Kachunga's 79 last season, with both winning around 60 per cent of their challenges.

Ince is beaten more often than the Town man however, with the linked midfielder being dribbled past once a game on average compared to the 0.6 times a game Kachunga is beat.

The stats therefore seem to suggest that Ince could not only offer Town an attacking threat, but also complete the defensive tasks demanded of him by Wagner.

Link to Town

The Sun claimed Ince was in line for a loan move to Town, but that has since been refuted by the Derby Telegraph.

The local paper claims no approaches have yet been made for their top scorer, but it is believed that he may attract interest after a strong season with the Rams.

Ince's wage packet of around £30,000 per week would make him Town's highest earner, but the cost of signing him would be offset by the huge payday Town received by achieving promotion to the Premier League.