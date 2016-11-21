Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Speculation is starting over the future of Nahki Wells – even though he has 18 months left on his Huddersfield Town contract.

The 26-year-old Bermudian is said to be a potential £8m target for Norwich City and Fulham when the January transfer window opens.

Rumoured previously to be on the wanted list for Aston Villa , Wells was Town’s 18-goal leading scorer last season and has three to his name this term.

Wells has been a regular in coach David Wagner’s Championship line-up, missing only the opening-day victory against Brentford (plus the following EFL Cup defeat at Shrewsbury ) through injury.

It would not be beyond the bounds of possibility for someone like Wells to be offered a contract extension at this stage, even though his terms run until the end of next season.

Stories in the national media suggest, however, he’s rejected initial overtures from Town and that a January 2017 move cannot be ruled out.

Wells was, of course, Town's £1.3m record signing from Bradford City before the arrival of £1.8m defender Christopher Schindler from Germany last summer.

He is seen by the club as an important asset to them and one thing is for sure, given previous history - anyone who might be expecting to lure him away from the John Smith's cheaply will be sadly disappointed.