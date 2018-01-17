Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are set to move for Chievo Verona's Samuel Bastien, according to The Guardian .

The 21-year-old midfielder has caught the eye in Serie A this season, having moved from Anderlecht in 2016 with Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth and SkyBet Championship side Aston Villa also rumoured to be interested.

The latter were linked to the player back in 2015 when the West Midlanders were still in the top-flight but may be priced out of any such move with the budget tight at Villa Park.

Tipped for a bright future, Bastien is a Belgium Under-21 international and is described as a dynamic central midfielder, technically sound and renowned for his long-range shooting and dribbling skills.

However, with the big-money outlay of Alex Pritchard last week strengthening the midfield position, the Huddersfield Examiner do not believe a move for the player is realistic this month.