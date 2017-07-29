The video will start in 8 Cancel

Promotion to the Premier League has seen Huddersfield Town so far bring in a total of nine new players to the club this summer.

This outlay, roughly £35m, has seen the previous club record transfer fee of £1.8m paid out for defender Christopher Schindler from German side 1860 Munich last summer smashed an incredible SIX times already this month.

Steve Mounié's £11.5m capture from France Ligue 1 side Montpellier is the current record – a staggering TEN times the amount Huddersfield Town paid Bradford City for Nahki Wells in January 2014.

The other five record breakers this summer are: Aaron Mooy (£8m from Manchester City), Tom Ince (£7.5m from Derby County) followed by the £3.5m trio of Laurent Depoitre (FC Porto), Scott Malone (Fulham) and Mathias Jørgensen (FC Copenhagen).

Have a look at the video above for a full breakdown of the top 10 transfer fees the club has paid over the years.