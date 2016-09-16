Login Register
Huddersfield Rugby Union keen to build on third place in the table with victory at Kendal

  • Updated
  • By

Coach Gareth Lewis chasing third win on trot

Elliot Hodgson scores for Huddersfield RU in their victory against Doncaster Phoenix. Picture by Ray Morris

Huddersfield RUFC will be looking to make it three wins from three against Kendal tomorrow.

Despite two tough fixtures to start life in the National III North, the Lockwood Park side added to their opening win by impressively beating Doncaster Phoenix 30-15, thanks to tries from Austen Thompson, Elliot Hodgson and Nick Sharpe.

“It was certainly a hard fought win over Doncaster Phoenix,” said head coach Gareth Lewis.

“Our set piece provided the platform and our attacking shape was good in the first half.

See action from the Lockwood Park match:

VIEW GALLERY

“However, we couldn’t get into any phase play in the second half largely due to our poor exits from inside our 22m.

“For the second week running, we defended wave after wave of attack so that was very positive. The lads now have enormous trust in the defensive line.”

Huddersfield are third in the table but have yet to get a bonus point, while Kendal are seventh.

Kendal lost their first match of the season 20-15 at home to Hull but bounced back with a 26-19 win against Firwood Waterloo.

If the history books are anything to go by, Huddersfield should be looking forward to the trip to the Lake District.

The two sides last met in January 2012 in National II North and Field won 40-7.

Huddersfield also did the double over them in the 2010/11 campaign.

“It’s been a few seasons since we’ve faced Kendal and it’s good to renew old rivalries,” added Lewis.

Huddersfield RU coach Gareth Lewis

“It’s always a tough challenge and it will be the last time we play them at their current home (Mint Bridge) before they move to a new ground. They had a good win at Firwood Waterloo last week where they dominated for large parts of the game. They have a very quick back line and we will need to be at our best.”

Adam Malthouse starts his first game of the season and Mark Pease returns to the bench from injury.

Joel Hinchliffe, Danny Grainger and Ben Morrill, who continues his come-back following a strong performance in the Falcons, all miss out.

The coach to Kendal will leave Lockwood Park at 10.30 am and be at Da Sandros for 10.45.

Huddersfield: Workman, Sharples, Hodgson, Owen, Conway, Bell, Jeffrey, Sharpe, Hoyle, Bradley, Malthouse, N Rhodes, Battye, Entressangle, Tamanis. Replacements: Pease, Pollard, A Thompson.

