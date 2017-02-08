Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joe Carter has signed to play for Scholes in the Drakes Premiership this summer.

The 24-year-old batsman from Northern Districts joins West Indian Test player Devon Smith in the Chapelgate line-up.

And Kiwi Callum Hill – who impressed with his batting and stand-in wicketkeeping last season, scoring an unbeaten century against Elland – will also be back to bolster the batting line-up in a highly-competitive top flight.

Carter is English, while Hill is also EU qualified, so Smith is the overseas for 2017.

“It’s great to have Devon, Joe and Callum signed because they are not only good cricketers, but good lads,” said skipper James Noble.

“We believe we have strength and a good balance to the side and knowing what all our individuals are capable of producing, we are really looking forward to the season.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Carter, who has played 28 first-class matches under James Pamment for ND, is a massive talent and in each of his two previous seasons with Scholes won the Premiership batting prize.

A former New Zealand Under 19 World Cup player and Bay of Plenty batting record holder, Carter piled up 1,222 runs in 26 innings at an average of 55.55 in 2013.

Then he took his second Tom Oldham Trophy in 2015, helping Scholes lift the Byrom Shield title with 1,323 runs in 26 innings at an average of 63.00.

While he is not expected to be available right at the start of the season, Carter’s return is a significant boost to Scholes as they bid to battle champions Delph & Dobcross, Hoylandswaine, Shepley and Barkisland for the honours this summer.

After a slow start last season, Hill came through strongly to total 474 runs last season in addition to making a valuable contribution behind the sticks when Yorkshire’s Ben Birkhead wasn’t available – regular choice Richard Holmes was recovering from an operation in the second team.

With experience of the conditions and the competition under his belt, and with no expectation for him to keep wicket, Hill is expected to deliver plenty more runs to the Scholes party from when they open the campaign at home to Broad Oak on Saturday, April 15.