Huddersfield Lawn Tennis & Squash Club are celebrating terrific success at the Yorkshire Tennis Awards.

Matt Smith, the Edgerton-based club’s head coach and rackets manager , won the Yorkshire Coach of the Year award.

And Becky Lee, who was nominated in the same category and is deputy head coach at Huddersfield, was honoured by the county for her position as captain of Yorkshire Over 45s and captain of the Huddersfield team that won the Yorkshire League.

Phoebe Suthers, one of the club’s academy players, was in the Yorkshire team that won the National Under 14 Club Championships and was honoured along with her teammates.

Huddersfield, who were also nominated for Community Club of the Year, were runners-up in the Disability Programme of the Year, losing out to the superb York Disability Network.

Smith is an LTGA Level 5 Master Performance Coach and an LTA Coach Education Tutor, who is responsible for developing and managing the tennis, squash and padel tennis programmes at Edgerton.

As a junior player he is still the only British winner of Tarbes, known as the Under 14 World Championships, and also won the Under 14 European Team Championships, Under 16 and Under 18 British Nationals.

In his senior playing career, he achieved a highest ATP ranking of 290, winning five professional singles titles.

His coaching career began in 2007.

Before joining Huddersfield, he worked as head of junior academy at a high-performance centre in Wales, as head coach of another high-performance centre in New York City and in a similar position in London.

In addition to being an LTA Master Performance Coach, he achieved the United States Tennis Association High Performance and Professional Tennis Registry Professional Grade qualifications.

Becky Lee is an LTA Level 4 Senior Performance Coach and began her tennis coaching career at Batley Sports and Tennis Centre in 1995.

She joined the Edgerton club in 2001 and is a qualified and licensed referee, running various competitions in addition to playing for the club in all leagues.

She is also Yorkshire Ladies co-ordinator for all age groups entering the Senior Inter-county Championships.

The county awards were held at the Holiday Inn in Garforth.