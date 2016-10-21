Elliot Hodgson and Danny Grainger congratulate Lewis Workman (centre) on a try. Workman is back at full-back against Ilkley

On the back of their impressive Yorkshire Cup win, in-form Huddersfield RU turn their attention to a tough league trip across the West Riding.

Coach Gareth Lewis’s side – fresh from beating Sheffield 39-7 at Lockwood Park – will aim to make it eight wins in a row from the start of the season when they tackle Ilkley.

And Lewis is pleased with how his National III North leaders are performing.

“Reflecting on last week’s victory, it was certainly a good second-half performance,” said the head coach.

“But we must approach these games with the right mentality, as the first-half performance lacked the intensity required and we failed to stick to the game plan, which was really disappointing.

“I must give credit to the lads, though, as seven consecutive wins is a very pleasing start.

“That being said, we have achieved nothing yet and we will have some very tough challenges coming our way, starting with the game at Ilkley this weekend.

“They have won four of the opening six league games so are a very strong side, and we will need to be at our best to get the victory.”

Ilkley sit eighth in the table but find themselves only four points off second place, and they will look to bounce back after a 34-22 loss to Rossendale before having last weekend off.

Lewis added: “They have a fantastic set-up and are well coached by Rhys Morgan, who actually coached me when I was at Halifax.

“They have some exceptional individuals within their team and it’s something we need to be fully aware of.”

Lewis has made changes after the Cup win.

Frances Entressengle returns at hooker after a back injury, while Lewis Workman resumes at full back after sitting out the Cup victory.

Ben Hoyle also returns on the bench following a rest against Sheffield, while Ben Morrill joins him in the replacements – Callum Thompson making his first start as loose head prop.

Lewis explained: “We believe we have selected a strong team and there are one or two disappointed lads.

“But they know they will be required again and are hungry for the shirts.

“It’s very much about the collective effort of the squad.”

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Elliot Hodgson, Tom Owen, Danny Grainger, Chris Bell, Joel Hinchliffe, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Adam Malthouse, Austen Thompson, Nick Rhodes, Adam Tamanis, Francis Entressengle, Callum Thompson.