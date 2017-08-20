Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twins from Meltham have notched up gold and silver medals at the special Olympic summer games.

Barry and Steven Nicholson from Meltham – representing Yorkshire and Humberside at the UK games – competed in the indoor bowls at Doncaster Indoor Bowls club and each came away with two gold and two silver medals.

The 39-year-olds won the silver medal in the team event with teammates Gemma Broadhead from Selby and Lucas Manousios from Wakefield.

Then Steven and Gemma won gold in the mixed pairs and Barry and Lucas won gold in the open pairs.

Greg Harlow the world number one indoor bowler presented them with their medals.

There were 75 bowlers from all over the UK who took part in the event which was held mainly in Sheffield.

The games are held every four years and more than 2,500 athletes took part in 20 different sports.

The twins have been competing in the Olympics held in cities around the UK since 1993. They have mainly come away with gold and silver medals in bowling but in 1997 both won golds in the 4x100m relay and in 2005 Barry won a bronze medal in golf.

Barry and Steven’s mother, Marie, who is Head Coach for Yorkshire and Humberside Indoor Bowls, said: “Since we no longer have a venue in Huddersfield Barry and Steven have had to travel to Leeds to practice their sport.”