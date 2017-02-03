Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield boxer Tyrone Nurse can win the Lonsdale Belt outright on April 22 if he successfully defends his light welterweight title against Malmesbury's Joe Hughes.

Nurse has defended his title against Willie Limond and most recently Tommy Coyle in July, and will keep the belt should he win in Leicester in April.

The 27-year-old, who has a 34-2-1 record, signed with legendary promoter Frank Warren in November last year and is already being billed as a future World title challenger.

Opponent Hughes has a 15-2 record and has won his last six bouts - most recently beating Andy Keates by unanimous decision in December.

Nurse, who trains at the Northern Fitness Gym in Linthwaite, will go toe-to-toe with Hughes in a 12-round contest at the Leicester Arena in April, before fighting in the same event as Leeds' Josh Warrington and Olympic Champion Nicola Adams on May 13.

No opponent has yet been announced for the May fight, which takes place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

