Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The rising stars from Huddersfield’s Quest Taekwondo club have struck gold in Belgium.

Teenagers Caden Cunningham and Aaliyah Powell competed at their first international event of the year and started their 2017 international campaigns with gold medals.

The Quest team participated in the Keumgang Open in Diest, Belgium, in a competition that featured participants from all over Europe.

The tournament used the new Olympic rules and scoring equipment which gave the team an excellent opportunity to try these out for the first time in competition.

Cunningham, aged 13, and 14-year-old Powell were joined by Luke Jones and Alex Foster, but Quest’s other GB team member Charlotte Simpson had to pull out through injury, but the 14-year-old from Rastrick High School still went along to support her teammates and also study the new rules.

British champion Cunningham, who is a student King James High School, was in action first and had two matches against strong opponents from Germany and Greece.

Both were tough matches but Cunningham adapted well to the new scoring system and demonstrated his increasing potential with victory in his weight and age category.

Cunningham’s target is to make the Great Britain Cadet team for this summer’s World Championships.

Shelley High School student Powell, 14-year-old Foster, from Pontefract, and 15-year-old Jones from Penistone High School, all made the successful transition to the junior age category and gave really good performances.

Powell had three matches starting against a Belgian before facing two Greek opponents.

Having represented Great Britain at the Cadet World and European Championships and winning the British title last September, Powell moved up to Juniors and retained her winning form.

Powell’s next goal will be to represent Great Britain at the Junior European Championships later in the year.

Quest’s lead coach Mike McKenzie said: “I’m really pleased with all four performances from our athletes.

“Aaliyah’s and Caden’s gold medals were very well deserved and an indicator of what they will achieve this year.

“Caden is showing a greater maturity which is matched by his incredible talent.

“Aaliyah dominated her opponents but in the final coped extremely well with some of the worst refereeing I have seen in a long time!

“We have very ambitious plans for these athletes and they are more than capable of delivering results like these.

“It’s unfortunate that Charlotte couldn’t compete, but she proved herself an invaluable team member over the competition.”