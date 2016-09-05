Danny Brough showed a massive statement of intent for Huddersfield Giants

RICK STONE believes Giants playmaker Danny Brough has shown a massive statement of intent heading into the vital final three Middle 8s clashes.

Goalkicking half-back Brough returned to action following a two-match ban to inspire Huddersfield to a highly-convincing 40-4 home win over London Broncos on Friday night.

It was a win which puts the Giants in upbeat mood ahead of Saturday’s massive clash at Leigh Centurions, when a victory that day and one more at home to Leeds Rhinos the following week or at Hull KR on the final day would be enough to secure their Super League status for 2017.

And Stone knows that if Brough continues in the same vein as he did against the Broncos, then the Giants will put themselves in the perfect position to secure a big finish to bitterly-disappointing campaign.

“I thought Broughy made a bit of a statement the other night with the way he played,” said Stone.

“I know there have been people suggesting he shouldn’t be in the team, but he showed against London what a good player he is an dhow important he can be to this team’s.

“The energy he brought to the side and the composure he showed was as good as I’ve seen from him, while his kicking game and aggression in defence was terrific.

“I’ve had some long chats with him about different things in the time I’ve been here and he’s not spat his dummy out at all.

“We’ve worked on a few things in training and he’s responded really well to that.

“To be successful as a team, you need your six, seven, nine and one to step up and take responsibility.

“That’s exactly what Broughy did the other night, and the others did the same. They all played well.”