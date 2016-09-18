Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Good to get the win we needed against Leeds says Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone

  • Updated
  • By

The effort of the lads was great

Michael Lawrence looks to take on the Leeds Rhinos defence

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone is ready to win one final to avoid another.

The Aussie is hoping his side can take the huge confidence boost from their 22-14 home Super League Middle 8s victory over Leeds into next Saturday’s crunch round-seven clash with Hull KR.

The Giants need a win at the Robins’ KC Lightstream Stadium home to avoid the ‘million pound game’ and remain in Super League as the third placed team – although the showdown match would be at home should the worst come to the worst.

VIEW GALLERY

And the signs are good with Stone accepting it was one of the better displays by the Giants under his short tenure.

“It was a good performance,” said Stone.

“It was good to get what we needed.

“The effort was great, which was really pleasing after last week when we were embarrassed playing at Leigh.

“Leeds probably played a few blokes who were pretty banged up, but we scrambled pretty hard and managed the game pretty well for most of it – we certainly did very well for 60 minutes.

“We will probably need to have a look at the last 20 minutes.”

Previous Articles

We have to show more defensive resolve says Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone

Too brittle and we have to toughen up

Related Tags

In The News
Stobart Super League
Rugby League
Teams
Huddersfield Giants RLFC
People
Rick Stone

Latest Sport News

Recommended in Rugby League News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    What David Wagner and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said about Huddersfield Town
  2. David Wagner
    Progress for Smith and Palmer, hail Hefele: Five things we learned from Huddersfield Town v QPR
  3. Danny Brough
    Huddersfield Giants score morale-boosting 22-14 win over Leeds Rhinos to lift survival chances
  4. Aaron Mooy
    Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1: Do you agree with Doug Thomson's player ratings?
  5. David Wagner
    David Wagner urges Huddersfield public: Come and join Town's bid for success

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent