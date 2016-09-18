Good to get the win we needed against Leeds says Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone

Michael Lawrence looks to take on the Leeds Rhinos defence

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone is ready to win one final to avoid another.

The Aussie is hoping his side can take the huge confidence boost from their 22-14 home Super League Middle 8s victory over Leeds into next Saturday’s crunch round-seven clash with Hull KR.

The Giants need a win at the Robins’ KC Lightstream Stadium home to avoid the ‘million pound game’ and remain in Super League as the third placed team – although the showdown match would be at home should the worst come to the worst.

And the signs are good with Stone accepting it was one of the better displays by the Giants under his short tenure.

“It was a good performance,” said Stone.

“It was good to get what we needed.

“The effort was great, which was really pleasing after last week when we were embarrassed playing at Leigh.

“Leeds probably played a few blokes who were pretty banged up, but we scrambled pretty hard and managed the game pretty well for most of it – we certainly did very well for 60 minutes.

“We will probably need to have a look at the last 20 minutes.”