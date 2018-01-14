Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

huddersfield Giants looked a little uncomfortable as they notched a 32-22 win in their opening pre-season match of 2018 against battling championship outfit Dewsbury Rams.

The Giants were without club captain Leroy Cudjoe, with the England international centre having to miss his own Testimonial game as he continues rehabilitation from a knee injury.

Also still on the sidelines were the trio of full-back Jake Mamo, his fellow Australian second rower Tom Symonds and young centre Jake Wardle, who are all making their way back to full fitness after close-season surgery.

In front of a crowd of 1,559, however, head coach Rick Stone implemented his first trial run of a new half back set up with Danny Brough moving to scrum half and Jordan Rankin starting at stand off.

There was a start at prop for close-season signing from Salford Red Devils, Adam Walne, while the other newcomer Colton Roche, the Ireland international captured from Bradford Bulls, was on a bench that mainly featured Academy players.

A little surprise was that Jared Simpson was included at full back for the home side - he is due to spend next season playing in the Championship for the Rams.

The Giants made a positive start, scoring the opening try after two minutes.

A Brough kick turned the visitors’ defence and a fumble as they looked to tidy up gifted a touchdown to centre Sam Wood.

Brough added the goal, but Dewsbury were denied a quick reply when a try was ruled out for a forward pass.

Dewsbury did hit back on 15 minutes when stand off Paul Sykes dabbed a kick into the corner for winger Gareth Potts to ground, and the half back duly tacked on the goal to draw the visitors level.

On 21 minutes, the Giants edged back in front when pressure led to Ollie Roberts, a star turn in the autumn World Cup for Ireland, battled his way over the line and Brough was again on target with the kick.

After the Rams conceded a penalty for a high tackle close to their own line, the home side looked to have extended their lead, but the final pass to ‘scorer’ Gene Ormsby was ruled forward.

On the half hour, the substitutions began with the home side making several changes, but they did well to maintain their momentum.

Five minutes before the break Wood again showed his finishing ability with a try to which Brough failed to add the goal.

Normal service was resumed as Brough kicked the goal after Paul Clough had crossed a minute before half-time, and the Giants led 22-6 at the interval.

WIth wholesale changes by both teams at the interval, the contest began to lack a little shape, and it took 13 minutes of the second half for the Giants to extend their lead when youngster Sam Hewitt went over, but Brough pulled his kick wide.

The Rams stuck to their task and got some reward on 64 minutes when winger Dale Morton scored in the corner, but Sykes failed with the kick.

Four minutes later Dewsbury crossed again as James Glover went in at the opposite corner and left-footed Sykes found that angle more to his liking as he added the goal.

The visitors cut the lead to four points as Macauley Hallett was next to touch down and Glover was successful with his first shot at goal.

The home side calmed the waters when Matty English powered over five minutes from time and Izaac Farrell tagged on the goal.

The Giants continue their preparation for the coming Super League campaign when they visit rivals Wakefield Trinity on Saturday (6pm), before completing their pre-season programme with a trip to Workington Town on Saturday, January 27 (3pm).

Giants: Jared Simpson; Darnell McIntosh, Sam Wood, Aaron Murphy, Gene Ormsby; Jordan Rankin, Danny Brough; Adam Walne, Adam O’Brien, Tyler Dickinson, Oliver Roberts, Michael Lawrence, Daniel Smith.

Subs: Jack Richardson, Louis Senior, Innes Senior, Izaac Farrell, Oliver Russell, Jamie Greenwood, Sam Hewitt, Jon Luke Kirby, Paul Clough, Dale Ferguson, Colton Roche, Matty English.

Dewsbury Rams: Josh Gudzek; Tom Halliday, Lucas Walshaw, Macauley Hallett, Gareth Potts; Paul Sykes, Dom Speakman; Toby Everett, Sam Day, Kyle Trout, Michael Knowles, Billy Hayes, Robbie Ward.

Subs: Dale Morton, Harry Woolard, James Glover, Rob Worrincy, Jodie Sheriffe, Martyn Reilly, Jack Teanby, Rob Spicer, Aaron Brown.

Referee: Steve Race.