Huddersfield Giants Chairman Ken Davy is backing the club’s development of young local talent to boost a push up the Super League ranks in 2018.

A number of players who have come through the Academy ranks at the club became regulars in the first team squad last term when head coach Rick Stone’s side finished in the top eight.

“In the face of extreme adversity I am incredibly proud of what the Giants have achieved in 2017,” said Davy.

“We suffered massively on the injury front, indeed not once has Rick Stone been able to select what he viewed at the outset, as his strongest Giants team.

“Nonetheless, while injuries have stretched us to the limit, I hope that, like me, the fans have been delighted with the progress of Darnell McIntosh, Kruise Leeming, Alex Mellor, Oliver Roberts, Sam Wood, Adam O’Brien and Tyler Dickinson and others, who have all featured strongly this year.

“This will benefit them greatly in their drive to become top line Super League Players.

“Next season we expect them to build on their experience and become even better.

“They will, of course, be joined by a number of our top line established Super League, NRL and International players – many of whom will feature in the World Cup in Australia.

“We have added to the mid-season signings of Jordan Rankin and Jordan Turner with Adam Walne and Colton Roche the latest additions to the squad.

“I believe that in 2018, we will have a Huddersfield Giants squad with the real potential to win silverware.”

Davy has called for all fans to back the Giants in 2018 by making the most of the club’s 2018 Season Card offer.

“We have got an exciting Super League season planned and, following on from last season, playing under the lights on a Friday night is going to create a fantastic atmosphere,” said Davy.

“Our format is aimed for everyone, including those who just want to have a great Friday night out in a fantastic atmosphere while watching exciting sport played at the highest level.

“We are very encouraged at the way ‘Friday night at the Giants’ is widening the appeal of the club.”

The Giants are offering Season Cards available for £125 for adults.

Under 19s can secure their Season Card for £75, with the price including a 2018 Giants home replica shirt, and Under 17s will also receive vouchers for away Super League games – home games are completely FREE for under 5s.

Giants 2018 Season Cards include entry to our guaranteed 14 home Super League and Super 8s games.

Giants 2017 season ticket holders have until Friday,November 3, at 5pm to renew their reserved seat. After this date all reserved seats will be released for general sale – and fans have until midday on Saturday, December 2, to purchase their 2018 Giants season ticket at the offer prices.