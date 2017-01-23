Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rick Stone has declared himself more than happy with the way his makeshift Giants squad performed in Luke Robinson’s testimonial triumph over the newly re-formed Bradford Bulls.

Huddersfield opened their 2017 campaign with a 28-10 pre-season triumph over their Championship opponents at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Head coach Stone’s side back this up with next Saturday’s home warm-up game against Workington and then a trial trip to Warrington the following Wednesday before their Super League XXII opener at Widnes on Friday, February 10.

And the Australian boss was encouraged by much of the weekend work.

“I think we got a lot out of the game,” said Stone, who has revealed the knocks picked up by man-of-the-match Sebastine Ikahihifo, Jared Simpson and Matty English aren’t causing any real concern.

“All credit to Bradford. To say they hardly had any time to prepare for the game, I thought they made it really difficult for us. In fact, they gave us just the sort of test we needed.

“There was a lot to encourage us, and I was pleased to see some of the younger end getting the chance to show what they could do in the second half.

“To be honest, I think there was a time towards the end of the game when we virtually had a full Under 19s Academy side out there on the field – and they didn’t let anyone down at all.

“We were obviously a lot stronger earlier in the game, and the more experienced players in the side will have benefited from that.

“It goes without saying you’re going to be lacking a bit of attacking cohesion at this stage of the year.

“So the more time the players can work on things together at this time, the better.

“That’s why it was good to see Danny Brough and Ryan Brierley out there working through a few things.

“It was also good to see Daniel Smith getting some minutes under his belt after playing so little last year, and to see Sebastine Ikahihifo looking so strong in what was a powerful first-half showing.”