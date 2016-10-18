Login Register
Huddersfield Giants' delight at initial 2017 Super League season-ticket sales

Switch to Friday night is going down well

Huddersfield Giants fans celebrate Super League survival and they are now snapping up season-tickets at the offer price. Picture by John Rushworth

HUDDERSFIELD Giants’ decision to switch their home Super League fixtures to a Friday night appears to be going down well.

Although the club are keeping the figure close to their chest, delighted chairman Ken Davy has revealed first-day Giants’ season-ticket sales have hit an all-time high.

Davy admitted the move from the traditional Sunday afternoon kick-off slot would not prove universally popular among supporters.

But he believes the initial signs suggest the matchday switch, coupled with a £99 2017 season-ticket offer, are showing immediate signs of paying off.

“I’m incredibly pleased by our initial ticket sales,” said Davy.

All the action from the Giants' win at Hull KR:

VIEW GALLERY

“Our first-day figures are the best we’ve had, so we’re very excited for that and it bodes well for the future.

“We have an exciting Super League season planned, and playing under the lights on a Friday night is going to create a fantastic atmosphere.

“We are obviously also going to have more supporters because of the great value season ticket offers and it’s clear everyone is looking forward to it.

“Our decision to switch to the Friday night was taken after an incredible amount of thought, and at the moment we couldn’t be more encouraged by the feedback we’ve received all round.”

We want to be competing for Grand Finals says Huddersfield Giants chairman Ken Davy

Club's owner never wants to be in the Middle 8s ever again

