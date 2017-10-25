Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The season is over for the Huddersfield Giants and their fantastic fans.

We all have memories of the season and I hope that yours for the most part were positive.

My best memory is not of something happening on the field but rather in the “Gents” of the Revell Ward stand.

I was standing there minding my own business when another fan came and stood beside me.

I remarked that Seb Ikahihifo was without doubt the best forward I had seen playing for the Giants in a very long time.

He runs with real venom at the opposition and, with certain notable exceptions, I wished all Giants’ forwards played like him.

The man alongside me said: “I am very glad to hear you say that because I and my company sponsor him.”

Well Mr Iain Slater, Builders of Honley, I sincerely hope you are not too embarrassed by my recalling of that brief conversation and I am sure you must be as pleased, thrilled and proud of Seb’s inclusion into the 2017 Dream Team as we all are.

As I am writing this piece for the HGSA, we would like to say to Seb congratulations and very well done.

One of the undoubted success stories of 2017 was the opening of the HD1 (now Legends) bar to all HGSA members on match days.

The HGSA has at least doubled its membership as a result of this initiative.

The bar is close to the stadium, has plenty of seating and a welcoming atmosphere.

Fans have been queueing up to join the HGSA to take full advantage of the facilities available.

Undoubtedly, one of the star attractions of the evening is the appearance of Mr Brian Blacker and a player who is temporarily unfit to play.

Mr Blacker’s interviews have been very humorous but cleverly designed to bring out the best in his victims (sorry I think I meant guests).

Some of the star players on show have been Nathan Mason, Jermaine McGillvary and Jake Mamo, who spectacularly put the crutch he was using at the time through one of the ceiling light fittings in the bar.

Don’t invite him round was my ever-loving wife’s comment, he’ll play havoc with the chandeliers!

Brian confirmed he had been made Commercial Manager for the Giants and I am sure we all wish him well in his new role.

He made one very telling point: if everyone in the HD1 (now Legends) bar could bring one extra person to the stadium, Ken Davy would not have to dig so deep into his pockets to keep supporting our great Rugby League club, of which we are so proud.

No-one wants to motivate by fear, but the fact is that we have all been cushioned by having a wealthy man who is prepared to support the Huddersfield Giants financially – but it is not right that we should take that support for granted.

The fans and the town really need to do all they can to recruit new season-ticket holders and, in so doing, take the club one step nearer to independence and self sufficiency.

The club is a growing business and by buying a season-ticket you have a stake in it.

The fans want the best players and good facilities, but they cost money.

We have a wonderful club playing the greatest game in Rugby League’s top league.

So wake up people and smell the coffee: let’s go tell everyone about our great game, what a colourful history it has, how proud we are of it and then invite them to come and watch Rugby League with us at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The game sells itself, but anyone new to Rugby League will quickly want to see more of it.

The ball is in play for 97% of the time.

The game is gladiatorial, brutally so at times.

It is also a game of intelligent skilful artistry, containing moments of breathtaking exhilaration.

What’s not to like, especially as Rugby League is a game for the family which can be enjoyed in safety by all spectators.