Huddersfield Giants have signed Bradford Bulls forward Colton Roche on a two-year deal until the end of 2019.

The 24-year-old, who can play in the second row or at prop , will join Rick Stone’s squad at the John Smith’s Stadium for pre-season training next month.

Roche, who has played internationally for Ireland but is not a part of their World Cup squad, said: “I’m definitely excited.

“It’s a club that as soon as they gave me a call and asked me to join I really just jumped at the chance.

“Just being in the changing room and around the stadium, with all due to respect to the Championship clubs, this is a different world.

“I’m really looking forward to the professionalism at the Giants and to make myself a better player in every opportunity I get.”

Roche will see plenty of familiar faces when the Giants get back to work, having been teammates with hooker Adam O’Brien, centre Alex Mellor, utility back Lee Gaskell, and second rowers Paul Clough and Dale Ferguson in his time with the Bulls.

“I’d actually spoken to Adam (O’Brien) before the move and he had nothing but good things to say about the Giants.

“That made my decision a bit easier and it will be good to get behind some other experienced players, and hopefully I’ll get some appearances under my belt.

“I just want to get in the side as early as possible and to be consistent all year to make sure I improve in every game in Super League.”

“The club has great facilities and a great stadium and we just need everyone to get behind it.

“Get the young fans down and the older heads just to keep on coming down.

“It’s been a really good team for the last five years, so hopefully the fans will keep that morale going to put us in good stead for the future.”

Giants head coach Rick Stone said: “He’s a young lad we feel deserves an opportunity in full-time Super League.

“He’s a forward that can operate in a number of roles and offer greater depth to our squad and we look forward to seeing how he progresses in 2018 pre-season training.”