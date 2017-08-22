Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

International rugby league could be on the way back to Huddersfield.

Officials at the John Smith’s Stadium are hoping to stage a Test match in the England v New Zealand series next year.

And stadium company managing director Gareth Davies confirmed they are also hoping to host matches in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

With Huddersfield Town enjoying life in the Premier League and Huddersfield Giants doing battle in the Super 8s, the news is another positive step for sport in Huddersfield and surrounding districts.

“We have entered the tendering process for the England v Kiwis Test match series next year, and for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup,” said Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd boss Davies.

“That’s obviously a bit further on, but we have put our hat in the ring.

“Large or small, all of it is good profile for (the town of) Huddersfield.

“We do not know anyone else that has bid for it. You do not get to find out. There’s nothing more I can say at this time.”

Huddersfield last staged international rugby league in October 2016, and it was a thriller in the Four Nations tournament as England were pipped 17-16 by New Zealand.

Giants wingman Jermaine McGillvary scored a try on his home turf, but England – playing in front of a sell-out crowd – lost to a Shaun Johnson drop goal 14 minutes from time.

Previously, in November 2013, a World Cup game between England and Ireland attracted 24,375 fans, while the 2003 game between Great Britain and Australia attracted a crowd of 24,126.

The last international soccer at the John Smith’s was also in October last year, when England Under 20s played Germany.

It was part of the side’s preparation for the 2017 Under 20 World Cup, which took place in South Korea and which England eventually won, beating Venezuela 1-0 in front of 30,346 at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

The match in Huddersfield was part of a four-nation tournament also including Netherlands and the USA.

England won the match against Germany 3-1 in front of 2,268.