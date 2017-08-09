Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants have welcomed homegrown talent Michael Lawrence back to their matchday squad.

After a long-term absence following knee surgery the 27-year-old, who joined the club as a youngster from Newsome Panthers, is in head coach Rick Stone’s 19-man squad to travel to Wigan Warriors on Friday night in the second round of Super 8s matches.

Lawrence replaces former New Zealand international prop Sam Rapira, who suffered a rib injury in the Giants opening round 36-6 home win over Wakefield Trinity.

Wigan make only one change to their squad, who were beaten 32-16 at Leeds in the opening round of matches, as Sam Powell returns to the squad having missed a game through suspension – Powell takes Josh Ganson’s place in the squad.

Huddersfield Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leemin, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Nathan Mason, Daniel Smith, Tyler Dickinson, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien, Jordan Turner, Jordan Rankin

Wigan Warriors 19-Man squad: John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael McIlorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams.

Referee: Phil Bentham (RFL)