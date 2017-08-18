Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Lawrence aims to get “stronger and better” week by week as Huddersfield Giants compete in the Super 8s.

The 27-year-old powerhouse is hoping for a second successive appearance from the bench against Hull FC after not figuring at all since having knee surgery in February.

And he is well aware how important this battle for a top-four placing is, both to himself and the club, as they bid to pick up from the 18-4 defeat at Wigan.

“It’s a great feeling to be back on the field with the boys and a massive confidence booster for me,” said the man known universally as Bruno.

“The result (at Wigan) wasn’t what we wanted, but for myself to get out there and come through it healthy was great and now I’m looking to get stronger and better every week.

“I was a bit rusty and it was a shock to the system after not doing full contact for six months, and while I was a little bit nervous beforehand and a little bit sore after the game, my knee was absolutely fine.

“They’ve said it will just get better with time over the next six to 12 months, so I will just keep working.”

Because of the Challenge Cup final, in which Hull FC face Wigan Warriors, Lawrence will have extra recovery after the KCOM Stadium trip.

“I’m feeling like I’ve had a really long pre-season at the moment!” he smiled.

“I played two matches, then I’ve trained for six months and now I’m back for five or six games with a pre-season to come after that.

“I’m used to playing 25 or 30 matches and I won’t play 10 this year, which is pretty disappointing and now what you want.

“But hopefully I will come through it all stronger and better and ready to have a really good season next time. My aim is to be 100% at the back end of this season and then prepare well for a really big campaign after that.”

So what does he make of Hull FC and the challenge they present?

“The Super 8s are play-off rugby so they are all tough matches, and Hull FC are flying at the moment, so it’s no different,” he explained.

“They will be looking for a big performance ahead of the Cup final while we need the points, so there is plenty to play for.

“It will be a physical game, because they have a big pack, and they’ve got a good set of backs as well, and I don’t really think the Cup final will have much of an affect on them – although no-one will want to get injured for the big game at Wembley.

“I thought we did pretty well over at Wigan and, if we can put in the same effort and just be a little bit better with the ball, then I think we will do all right.

“Until the mathematics says we can’t get in the top four then we are going to keep battling for it.

“And whatever happens, we’ve got a lot to prove over these closing games. Everyone wants to play, everyone wants to impress the coach and everyone wants to finish as strongly as we can.”