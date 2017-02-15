Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a shame Aaron Mooy is unable to face parent club Manchester City this weekend as it would show what the Premier League giants are missing.

The Australian midfielder has been in scintillating form during his season-long loan at Huddersfield Town and there is little doubt he could have done a job for Pep Guardiola’s side this campaign.

Eyebrows would have been raised when the central midfielder, plying his trade for Melbourne City in the A-League, became one of the first signings of Guardiola’s Etihad regime last summer.

The move followed an impressive 2015/16 campaign where he was named Australian Players’ Player of the Year, scoring 17 goals from midfield and setting an A-League assist record.

And despite the Australian League being a million miles from Premier League and Champions League football, the Spaniard must have seen something in the 26-year-old Australian to sign off a deal for the player on a three-year contract.

The deal and the value may be minimal in comparison to the vast wealth available at the Etihad but, even so, Guardiola would not stake his name and reputation on someone if it was just a ‘punt’.

Of course, Guardiola would have also been aware of Mooy’s previous flirtation with the English league – joining Bolton Wanderers as a 16-year-old in 2009, struggling to break into the first-team before having two injury-hit seasons at Scottish side St Mirren.

Which makes the season-long loan at Huddersfield Town perfect sense and is a litmus test Mooy has passed with flying colours.

Mooy has been fundamental in Town defying the SkyBet Championship odds with Head Coach David Wagner’s gegenpressing style of play – bringing an energy and creative use of the ball in a slightly deep-lying midfield role.

And it is this position, rather than an advanced role he was more accustomed to for the Australian national team and former club Melbourne, that will enhance Mooy’s chances on his return to Manchester City.

Despite City’s attacking wealth, big question marks remain, not only over their defence but central midfield as well.

Yaya Toure, although appearing to be having an Indian summer at the club, is merely a marriage of convenience for both parties before the player becomes a free agent in the summer.

Meanwhile Brazilian Fernando has failed to make an impression under Guardiola; Fabian Delph missed four months of the season due to a groin injury while Ilkay Gundogan suffered a cruciate ligament injury back in December.

And with main midfield enforcer Fernandinho already picking up an incredible THREE red cards this season, Guardiola has appeared light in that area – so much so, veteran full-back Pablo Zabaleta has been forced to deputise at times.

It is little wonder Guardiola looked into recalling Mooy from his Huddersfield Town loan during the January transfer window, having been impressed by displays that, though less refined, have a passing similarity to master technicians such as Xavi and Iniesta.

Both footballing legends played under Guardiola at Barcelona and there is no doubt Mooy will be given the opportunity to prove himself on Manchester City’s pre-season tour ahead of the 2017-18 season.

City have already resisted the overtures from an un-named Championship club for his services on a permanent basis, a bid believed to be in the region of £8.8m.

Where does this leave Huddersfield Town?

Well, should Mooy help guide the club to the promised land of the Premier League then Wagner would relish the opportunity to make a formal bid for the Australian.

Even with a Premier League financial windfall, it is unlikely Dean Hoyle would be keen to finance too many big moves for potentially just one season in the sun and is more likely to take the approach of Burnley in search of long-term, sustainable success.

That’s just good sense.