Before a ball was kicked this season, 15 points from 15 matches would have been regarded as an excellent start for Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

However, the last few games and, of course, the away form have left Town’s fans looking over their shoulders towards the bottom of the table with almost a feeling of impending doom.

It shouldn’t be like that and I am a ‘glass half full’ man.

I never look at anything in life with negativity - it’s just not worth it.

My favourite saying, which you will have noted in this column many times, is that life is 10% what happens and 90% how you deal with it.

Town’s 10% has been their results, and the 90% now is what the players, head coach and supporters do about it.

The style of football has earned David Wagner many plaudits since he came to the club, but the thing I admire from him the most is the simple clarity he speaks with, whether Town have won or lost.

His honest assessment of the team is refreshing, but also he leaves nobody in any doubt in his mind everything has to be progressive.

Every person in the club needs to strive to improve every day and he puts those pressures on the people around him and expects it from himself.

We knew all along that home form was going to dictate Town’s fate this season.

And, already, I have seen enough to tell me Town can get those required points at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The atmosphere created against Manchester City a couple of weeks ago was phenomenal.

The players fed off it and it translated into an energetic, aggressive performance from the Terriers.

This weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion feels like a real six-pointer. Every Town fan knows it, and Wagner knows it as well.

Every Town fan will be there, singing their hearts out and creating that intensity that can help get us the three points.

It’s the only way that a club of Town’s size can compete at this level.

When I say every person at the club, I mean everyone. From the doorman to the groundsman, to the staff, personnel and every single fan that turns up.

Everybody has their part to play if Town are to survive – as I think they will – in the Premier League and build again.

This is a long-term project – I certainly hope it is for Wagner as well – and Town are exactly the place where Stoke City, Leicester, Bournemouth, Watford and the like were a few years ago.

Certainly not Premier League stalwarts yet, but Premier League new boys having to find their feet.

There is no reason why Town can’t become one of those clubs, who have become much more established at top level.

So good luck against Brighton, and let’s hope we can get those three points which would be so valuable right now.