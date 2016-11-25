Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s amazing Huddersfield Town should find themselves 22nd in the Championship form table over the last six games.

The only thing that matters to Town fans, of course, is that the real tables shows their team fourth, and still nicely in the play-off places.

Two recent trips away with eight goals conceded have really focused the mind of the head coach and, I’m sure, the supporters that improvements are needed.

It’s incredible how, when weaknesses (or supposed weaknesses) are put in the public domain, you think they should be straightforward to nullify and repair.

Jurgen Klopp had the same problem early in the season at Liverpool – his side couldn’t defend set pieces.

And it’s quite ironic that his friend and former colleague now has exactly the same problem at Town.

You can practice formations, and Town will know exactly how Wigan are going to deliver their set pieces, but the brutal truth is that individuals have to do better.

Defending at any time means working as if your life depends on it.

There has to be an intensity, an aggression and a determination that is visible and carried out.

You win that first and second ball, no matter what.

The good news for Town fans going along to the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday night is that Wigan have never scored a league goal at the venue.

In fact, the last time they scored in the league in Huddersfield it was in 1993 at Leeds Road.

Very, very rarely do I put up a suggested bet, but Town to win be exactly one goal on Monday night is 5/2.

Town are still the second-best home team in the Championship, and they have won every one of their six home victories by a single goal.

Wigan haven’t lost away in four, but their only away win was at Cardiff when they were changing manager.

One thing is for sure, there is nothing better for a club to highlight how progressive they are both on and off the field than a live Sky TV fixture.

I hope any Town fans thinking they might watch on TV or go down to the pub to view it actually get themselves along to the stadium on Monday and keep the crowd up above the 20,000 mark.

It’s no coincidence that Town keep winning narrowly at home.

It’s because of the combined intensity of the players and crowd – and the atmosphere they create together – that makes such a difference and helps get them over the line.

Everyone should play their part against Wigan.