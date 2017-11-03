Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So the controversy of James McClean's refusal to wear a poppy rolls into West Yorkshire this weekend as West Bromwich Albion get set to face Huddersfield Town.

Of course this 'PoppyGate' is not a new thing, the player choosing not to acknowledge the occasion since Premier League clubs began to wear poppies sewn into specially-made shirts from November 2012.

And every year for the past five, the Republic of Ireland international has been heavily criticised for a stance he has maintained throughout, citing political reasons for his reasoning.

The 28-year-old claims he cannot wear a poppy as it symbolises a memorial to all the conflicts the British army has been involved in – including atrocities in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

The player goes on to mention the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre where 13 civilians were killed in conflict with the British army in his home city of Derry.

McClean goes on to state should he wear one it would be a gesture of disrespect for the innocent people who lost their lives in the Troubles.

Simultaneously, he states it is in no way intended as an insult to the victims of both the Great War and World War II.

And although McClean should not be decried for the freedom of speech millions of men and women fought so bravely for in both World Wars, it does open up an intriguing question.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

How do Huddersfield Town's German contingent of Christopher Schindler, Chris Lowe, Michael Hefele and Collin Quaner feel about it - not to mention head coach David Wagner and Christoph Buhler?

Millions of German soldiers and civilians died either directly or indirectly through conflict with the British during both conflicts.

While Dresden and Berlin were flattened by RAF bombings during World War II, millions died after the Great War through starvation and Spanish flu.

Yet at 2.55pm on Saturday each and every one of Huddersfield Town's squad, regardless of their nationality and background, will line-up for a minute's silence with the poppy emblazoned on their chest.

Certainly, none of Town's German players will have forgotten what their grandparents or great grandparents will have gone through in the first half of the last century.

Yet they all have the character, respect and humility to look forward not backwards in order to build bridges - not tear them down and incite further hatred.

McClean's voice is not a solitary one but endemic of the problem that faces his native Northern Ireland with the current Stormont stand-off threatening the future of the Good Friday agreement.

So far there are no concessions, no compromises nor middle ground on the horizon in the process of forming a working government - leaving the country in limbo.

It's a stubborn position from both sides of the political divide with McClean's actions simply a microcosm of the problem.

James McClean may think he is making a valid stand but in stating he would be disrespecting his countrymen by wearing a red poppy he has missed the point that the poppy now symbolises peace as much as a memorial.

If the actions of Huddersfield Town's German players are not enough to move McClean then perhaps the player should consider the alternative of a White Poppy?

Originally an idea conceived as far back as 1926, it is a symbol that commemorates all victims of war regardless of race, creed, gender or age.

By doing this his voice could be so much stronger and carry much more purpose both on and off the football field.