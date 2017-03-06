Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Rugby Union Club head coach Gareth Lewis said he delivered “a few home truths” despite their away win against Lymm.

The unbeaten National III North leaders ran out 26-10 winners, with tries from captain Alex Battye, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Workman and Lewis Bradley – which got them that all-important bonus point.

Coach Lewis said his side didn’t play to the level they have been producing this season.

“We got the result and five points, but the performance wasn’t to the level that we should be playing at – the lads know and the coaches know we’ve got to be better,” said the boss.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Dan Jeffrey pulled out of the squad prior to the game, leaving Huddersfield with no recognised No9.

Ollie Scrimshaw deputised in that position and Lewis praised his performance.

“It was difficult but I think Ollie did very well, obviously thrown in at the deep end,” said Lewis.

“He’s been playing there for the Falcons, so all credit to him for the way he jumped in and performed, helping out the team in difficult circumstances.”

The first try of the game came in the tenth minute as an instinctive offload from Bell allowed Bradley to break the line and pass to Battye to go over under the sticks. Bell converted (0-7).

Lymm responded 13 minutes later, after constant pressure on the Huddersfield try line allowed them to free a gap and go over and make the game level (7-7).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Ten minutes before half-time, Sharpe found space and pounced over as Huddersfield retook the lead (7-12).

Fly-half Bell is unavailable next week, so coach Lewis trialled Workman in that role for the second half.

“Bell is unavailable next week so we have to prepare for him not being in the side,” explained Lewis.

“So we gave Lewis Workman a go in the fly half role and he did well – and he needs that exposure in that position, he’s being moved around a lot at the minute, which he might find frustrating, but if he looks at the bigger picture, its developing his game.”

Four minutes into the second half, Lymm scored a penalty to cut the deficit to two points.

However, three minutes later, clever teamwork from Danny Grainger and Workman enabled them to kick the ball three times past the opposition for Workman to gather and score, directly under the sticks. Bell converted for a 19-10 lead.

Five minutes before the final whistle, second row Bradley got Huddersfield the important fourth try, which secured the bonus point, as he dived over for bell to convert (10-26).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Lewis added: “Again our game management was poor, our kicking game could have been better, physically we kind of disrespected the opposition in terms of how we approached it and the excuses don’t wash - we have to be better and we will be better.”

Austen Thompson impressed the coach.

“We made some good line breaks, the one which springs to mind is Austen Thompson who made two or three breaks,” he said.

“I thought he was outstanding, Austen, physical and made good inroads into defence.”

Lewis doesn’t want his side to get complacent as they remain unbeaten in National III North.

“The players have got to drive that, in the last five games,” he explained.

“We’ve been together since the June 28, it’s been a long old slog, but we’ve got to see it through to the end.”

Team: Danny Grainger, Elliot Knight, Tom Owen, Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Chris Bell, Oliver Scrimshaw, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Ben Hoyle, Adam Malthouse, Austen Thompson, Alex Battye, Frances Entressengle, Callum Thompson. Replacements: Rueben Pollard, Ben Morrill, Kristian Sharples.