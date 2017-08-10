Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy a pint with a bit of poetry?

Then Marsden is the place for you after declaring itself the UK’s first poetry village.

Under the banner Marsden the Poetry Village, a team of volunteers are aiming to promote the village as a literary and cultural destination.

On Thursday, August 10, the group’s first project “poetry pubs” launches and will see poet Jo Haslem, a runner-up in The National Poetry Competition, read poetry at three village pubs.

And it’s the perfect place with top poets Simon Armitage and Samuel Laycock hailing from the village.

One of the organisers, poet and artist David Coldwell, said: “The idea is very simple: we aim to celebrate our cultural heritage and enable people to discover new and exciting ways to enjoy poetry.

“So far, we have three local pubs – the New Inn, the Riverhead Tap, and The Railway – that have each agreed to be celebrated as a poetry pub.

“As well as hosting live events the pubs have also agreed to permanently keep a selection of poetry books for visitors to read while enjoying a drink – A Poetry Shelf.”

Publishers have already backed the unique initiative by providing books of poetry which will be placed in the pubs for customers to read.

To join the poetry pubs night meet at The Railway at 6.45pm for 7pm start. It will move on to The New Inn and then the Riverhead, finishing around 10pm.