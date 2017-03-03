Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The windows of the former BHS store in Huddersfield are being brought back to life with a giant illuminated book.

The digital installation showing poetry and short films has been created as part of Huddersfield Literature Festival, which kicks off tomorrow and runs until Sunday, March 19.

Interactive arts company, Impossible, created the book, which was switched on at a special ceremony on Wednesday.

The Piazza installation should prove to be a real ‘page-turner’ as it showcases a range of poems by established poets and competition winners.

Its digital screens will also feature two specially commissioned animated films, clips from festival events and phrases inspired by this year’s theme of ‘courage’ produced by animator Giles Bowman.

The ‘codex’ book is part of the festival’s Courage is Poetry Project and the wider Healthy High Street Group initiative, supported with £7,500 from Huddersfield District Committee.

Michelle Hodgson, festival director said: “The aim of the Courage Is Poetry Project is to bring more people into the town centre and to encourage people to stay longer once they arrive.

“We also wanted to brighten up empty sites and bring the festival to a wider audience.

“This project also found a different way to inspire established artists and local people to think about our Festival theme of ‘Courage.’

“We have worked with Impossible before and love the company’s approach of combining creativity and technology.

“We hope that our Poetry Trail and the installation will both achieve our goal and encourage more visitors to the town centre.”

In addition to the installation, the festival has worked with more than 30 sites across the town centre to create a Poetry Trail.

Poems have been installed in the windows of shops and businesses to brighten up empty sites.

Partners include the Kingsgate Shopping Centre, the Packhorse Centre and Piazza, multi-nationals such as Boots, Marks & Spencer and Santander, independent businesses including local cafes and arcade shops, and Festival venues such as the University of Huddersfield and the Media Centre.

This year’s Huddersfield Literature Festival runs from March 4 to 19.

Now in its 11th year, the event has grown to include more than 50 events at venues across the town.

It includes many free and low-cost events including some with live subtitling and by Stagetext to make them accessible to those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

More information on the festival can be found at www.litfest.org.uk .